Bear with cubs attacks, injures North Carolina woman

SWANNANOA, N.C. — According to NC wildlife authorities, a black bear attacked a woman near her home on in the Eastwood Avenue area on Tuesday, September 18 at around 10:30 p.m., WLOS reports.

A Wildlife Resources representative says that as 75-year-old Toni Rhegness and her dog approached her vehicle, the woman saw three bear cubs.

When Rhegness yelled at the cubs to leave, a female bear came around the car and knocked her to the ground.

Rhegness suffered claw scratches to her shoulder, knee, head and calves. Her husband drove her to Mission Hospital, where she was treated and released that same night.

Wildlife officer Shawn Martin says the bears had been feeding on trash left out in the neighborhood. He also says this was not a predatory attack, but a protective attack.

