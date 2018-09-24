× 18-year-old Ararat woman in critical condition after hit-and-run; Mount Airy man charged

An 18-year-old Ararat woman remains in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in an apparent domestic dispute last week, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Elyssa Kierstin Jones was at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical, non-stable condition Monday, Surry County Sheriff Jimmy D. Combs said.

Sometime before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Grassy Creek Road in Pinnacle, the sheriff said.

As officers were responding, the caller stated a woman was hit by a vehicle. The victim, identified as Jones, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Julian Rawley, 22, of Mount Airy, was charged in the hit-and-run.

