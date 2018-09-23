Thousands of dead fish along North Carolina highway create horrible stench after Florence

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. – Thousands of dead fish along Interstate 40 have created a problem in eastern North Carolina as flood waters recede from Hurricane Florence.

The Penderlea Fire Department posted an image to Facebook on Saturday of the fish along a stretch of the highway in Pender County near Wallace, N.C.

“Hurricane Florence caused massive flooding in our area and allowed the fish to travel far from their natural habitat, stranding them on the interstate when waters receded,” the fire department said.

The department also posted a video of crews using a firehose to wash the fish off the highway.

Residents in the area had been complaining of the smell of rotting fish, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Sections of Interstate 40 were closed for days due to Hurricane Florence amid flooding that was high enough to allow boats to float, the paper reported.

