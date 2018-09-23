× Six Flags in St. Louis is offering prizes to those able to stay in a coffin for 30 straight hours

ST. LOUIS — Six Flags St. Louis is offering a competition inviting guests to stay in a coffin for 30 hours and the grand prize is $300.

The Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 13 and lasts until 7 p.m. the following Sunday.

Coffin dwellers will be allowed to bring a friend along during Fright Fest operating hours, but they must brave the non-operating hours alone.

“Well, not exactly alone, some of our Fright Fest Freaks will be lurking about in the darkness,” the theme park said online.

Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of the designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest.

The winnings include a $300 prize, two 2019 Gold Season passes, a Fright Fest Prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes and a ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed.

The winner will also be allowed to keep the handcrafted coffin.

If more than one person remains in the coffin after 30 hours, there will be a random drawing for the $300.

the deadline is midnight Oct. 3.