Silver Alert issued for man reported missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who went missing out of Winston-Salem and may be in danger.

Carlos Francisco Olmedo, 20, was last seen on Clemmonsville Road at about 7 p.m. Friday. The Silver Alert was issued on Saturday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Olmedo has been described as standing between 5’3” to 5’6” and weighing about 125 to 130 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Olmedo suffers from a cognitive impairment. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.