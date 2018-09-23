× School bus driver accused of letting her students drive the bus

VALPARAISO, Ind. – A school bus driver in Indiana is accused of letting her students drive the bus.

WLS reported that 27-year-old Joandrea McAttee allegedly allowed three students, ages 11, 13 and 17, take turns driving the bus short distances in a rural area.

Other students on the bus watched as it happened Thursday in the Valparaiso, Ind. area, according to police.

Police said the suspect was immediately fired and was arrested when she stopped to get her last check.

McAttee faces a charge of felony neglect. The arrest comes after a parent told police about the alleged crime.