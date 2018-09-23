Police warn parents after drugs disguised as colorful candy cartoon characters uncovered in drug bust

HAPEVILLE, Ga. – Authorities in Georgia found drugs disguised as candy cartoon characters during a drug bust on Friday.

The drugs are colorful and look like Homer Simpson, Hello Kitty and the minions from “Despicable Me.” But Hapesville police posted to Facebook that these pills aren’t for children.

“Parents, teachers and Coaches please make our young people aware of these dangers,” the department posted.

KIII reported that the pills were found after a bust that also uncovered a stolen firearm, suspected marijuana, cannabis lollipops and cocaine.