× Police looking for 2 teenagers accused of robbing woman’s car outside Burlington apartment at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police are looking for two teenagers accused of robbing a woman outside a Burlington apartment complex and stealing her car at gunpoint.

Officers were called to Eastbrooke Apartments at 1917 Morningside Drive at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday where the victim said she was robbed in the parking lot.

The car is a 2018 two tone blue convertible Volkswagen Beetle with a Florida license plate of KCIN21. It was last seen headed south down North Graham Hopedale Road toward North Church Street.

The victim was not hurt. The suspects have been described as two black teenagers, one about 5’8” with a slender build and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and handgun.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.