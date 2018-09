× North Carolina Zoo extends free admission for Hurricane Florence evacuees this week

ASHEBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina Zoo has extended free admission for Hurricane Florence evacuees this week, from Monday to Friday.

Evacuees must identify themselves as an evacuee at the admissions gate and provide proof of residency in an evacuation area in either North Carolina or South Carolina.

Free entry is available for a party of up to six.

The zoo is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily