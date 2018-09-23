Man runs stop sign, gets hit by truck, crashes into building in Randolph County, alcohol believed to be a factor

STALEY, N.C. – A man drove through a stop sign in Staley and was hit by a truck, causing his car to crash into a building, according to Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday as a man driving a Pontiac Sunfire on West Franklinville ran a stop sign at South Staley Street, according to troopers.

A Dodge Ram truck on South Staley Street hit the car and the Pontiac then went through the garage of Lineberry Tire at 113 South Staley.

The driver of the car was taken to Moses Cone Hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Trooper Scott McGaugh believes alcohol was a factor. There is no current word on any charges against the driver of the car.