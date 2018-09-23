× Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $5.99 on Monday because the Panthers won

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $5.99 on Monday because the Carolina Panthers beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Winston-Salem-based doughnut giant posted on social media that if the Panthers won they would offer the deal. The offer is good in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Panthers defeated the Bengals in a 31-21 win Sunday from home at Bank of America Stadium.

The original glazed doughnuts will be on sale all day Monday for $5.99, according to the company. The regular price is $7.99.

The Panthers are now 2-1 this season and face the New York Giants next Sunday, a game that airs on FOX.