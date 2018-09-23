× Father, son arrested after woman’s body found in barn in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – A father and son were arrested after authorities said a woman’s body was found in a barn at their Surry County home.

Jimmie Calvin Anderson, 71, and Jimmie Andrew Anderson, 30, both of 160 Timber Lane in Lowgap, face charges of first-degree murder, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The body of the victim was found on Thursday afternoon. Her name has not been released. The body has been sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other details about the case. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.