× Deputies identify body of woman found in Surry County barn; father and son charged with murder

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – A father and son were arrested after authorities said a woman’s body was found in a barn at their Surry County home.

Jimmie Calvin Anderson, 71, and Jimmie Andrew Anderson, 30, both of 160 Timber Lane in Lowgap, face first-degree murder charges in the death of Jennifer Carol Bright, 59, of Mount Airy.

The body of the victim was found on Thursday afternoon and has been sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other details about the case. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.