Crash in Greensboro closes portion of Westover Terrace

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Westover Terrace is closed between Wendover Avenue and Green Valley Road after a crash involving possible injuries and downed power lines, according to Greensboro police.

Duke Energy has been notified. Drivers in the area are asked to use a different route.

There is no word the details of the crash or when traffic will reopen in the area.