Bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A bicyclist died in after a crash involving a vehicle Sunday night in Lexington, according to Davidson County communications.

The name of the victim has not been released. It happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. at the corner of Odell Owen Road and Old Salisbury Road (Old US Highway 29-70 S).

Highway Patrol, firefighters and emergency responders were called to the scene.

