Bear with cubs attacks and injures woman outside her North Carolina home

SWANNANOA, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was attacked by a black bear near her home last week.

WLOS reported that the woman saw three bear cubs as she approached her car with her dog Tuesday in Swannanoa.

She yelled at the cubs to leave and a full-grown bear came around the car and knocked her down, according to the TV station.

The woman suffered claw scratches to her shoulder, knee, head and calves. Her husband drove her to Mission Hospital, where she was treated and released that same night.

The bears had been feeding on trash left out in the neighborhood, according to Wildlife officer Shawn Martin. He also said this was not a predatory attack, but a protective attack.

Wildlife officials have since set traps for the bears and canvassed the neighborhood to alert residents.

On Saturday, two of the three cubs were trapped and relocated to a wilderness area.

Early Sunday morning, the female bear and the and third cub were trapped. The third cub will be relocated.

If testing determines that the female bear attacked the woman, the bear will be euthanized.

A black bear killed a Black Mountain family’s dog in August of this year. In May of this year, a black bear attacked and seriously injured a 5-year-old Colorado girl.

Some wildlife experts theorize that heavy rains and food shortages could be causing more bear sightings this year.