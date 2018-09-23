× 7-year-old boy selling candy at subway station dies after falling on the tracks and being hit by one of the cars

NORTH PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – A 7-year-old boy selling candy on a subway station died after he fell on the tracks and was hit by one of the cars.

WCAU reported that the victim was selling candy with his brother at the North Philadelphia train station when it happened shortly before 6 p.m.

The victim was crossing between train cars and fell and was hit by a car when he landed, according to authorities.

The name of the victim has not been released.