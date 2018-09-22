Woman talks about being inside Sam’s Club in Winston-Salem as 4 men with rifles robbed a man in the parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for four men armed with rifles accused of robbing a man outside the Sam’s Club on Hanes Mall Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Sam’s Club closed for a few hours while police investigated. The suspects are still on the run.

Shoppers said that they were shocked when they heard about what happened.

“I’m scared,” said Tina Mohammad, who was shopping at the store when the armed men were there. “The inside started screaming, call security, call management. I didn't know what was going on.”

She was forced out of the store.

“They said everyone had to come out. The whole place was locked down,” she said.

When Mohammad walked out of the front doors, that’s when she saw what she described as total chaos.

“It was really bad. The guy had a huge gun. It was about four people. They were just running everywhere. Before we know it, there were police everywhere. You know you see some people shaking,” she said.

Sam’s Club closed down for a few hours to allow police to investigate, before opening back up to the public.

Mohammad came back to the store to shop but brought her husband with her this time.

“This was like before 12:30 in the afternoon, so I don't know when we can shop anymore," she said.

Like many of the shoppers FOX8 spoke with, she said she’ll be a little more vigilant after this experience.