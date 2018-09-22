Who doesn’t want to see dogs jumping in the water? Event in downtown Graham has dogs showing off their skills

GRAHAM, N.C. — An event in downtown Graham this weekend has dogs jumping in the water to raise money for a good cause.

The Graham Police Department’s annual fundraiser for the Special Olympics of North Carolina features an aquatics competition for canines.

The event is Saturday and Sunday in downtown Graham, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The pool is set up near East Elm Street and NE Court Square.

The dogs line up to show their athletic ability and fly off a 20-foot dock into a 30,000-gallon pool to please the crowds.

The event also features craft vendors, food trucks, music and much more. It’s free and open to the public.