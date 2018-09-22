Tour to Tanglewood raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for multiple sclerosis research

CLEMMONS, N.C. – A bicycle race in Forsyth County is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for multiple sclerosis research.

The National MS Society is hosting its yearly Tour to Tanglewood race this weekend at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons.

The group had already raised about $700,000 as of Saturday afternoon and expects to surpass last year’s number of $800,000.

Racers can still come out on Sunday and race anywhere between 20 to 100 miles. There will also be mountain biking trails.

Some racers go all the way to Pilot Mountain and back. Some even do a bicentennial (200 miles).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video