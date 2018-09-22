Rapper NBA Youngboy fight caught on video at Richmond show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fight involving rapper NBA Youngboy has been caught on video.

WTVR reported that video posted on Instagram appears to show the Louisiana-based artist fighting with someone in the crowd.

Details about what happened before the recording was taken were not clear.

No injuries, nor arrests were reported. Police were called to the National on Broad Street in downtown Richmond at about 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to Richmond police.

NBA Youngboy has two shows planned for Saturday in New Jersey.

NBA Youngboy gets into fight at his show in #RichmondVA pic.twitter.com/u8pvj7y97Y — Hustle Hearted (@HustleHeartedHQ) September 22, 2018