Randolph County woman dies after car hits a ditch and ejects her from vehicle

ASHEBORO, N.C. – A Randolph County woman died after troopers said she drove off the road, hit a ditch and was ejected from her vehicle.

Cynthia Jean Kulan Hopkins, 45, of Sophia, died on Thursday, a day after the crash on Old County Farm Road, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Hopkins was driving a 2005 Cadillac SUV at the time. She was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and died, troopers said in a press release.

A 53-year-old passenger was also taken to Moses Cone, but only had non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers did not say what caused the crash but did say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.