× North Carolina soldier who helped with Florence relief efforts returns to ransacked home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Twenty-four-year-old Luis Ocampo did not get the homecoming he imagined after serving for days along the North Carolina coast as an Army National Guardsman, according to WSOC.

While he was away helping those impacted by Hurricane Florence, he said his home back in Charlotte was robbed.

Spc. Ocampo shares the home with his girlfriend, Kailey Finch, and their 1-year-old son. Finch told WSOC that she was shocked when she learned about the break-in.

“I don’t know how people can be so terrible,” she said.

She and her son were away when the burglars broke in Thursday night. The family believes the suspects snuck in through a back window and ransacked the place.

“If I was (to) do that to someone, I feel like I would feel really bad afterwards. I would be like, I see this family struggling and I just messed up their life even worse,” said Finch.

The thieves took a gun, a large TV, a gaming system, a laptop Ocampo uses for schoolwork and even some specialty coins and jewelry, according to officials.

“It’s irreplaceable. It’s not something you can get back,” said Finch.

Beyond the valuables, Finch said her heart also breaks for her hardworking guardsman.

“He does a lot for everybody. He always wants to make sure that everybody gets help,” she said.

The family told Channel 9 that they are considering an alarm system for their home. Police do not have any suspects at this point.