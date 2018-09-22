× Man accused of setting daughter’s wheelchair on fire while she was sitting in it

PULASKI, Tenn. – A man is accused of setting his daughter’s wheelchair on fire while she was sitting in it.

Timothy Shane Medley, 41, of Pulaski, Tenn., was jailed on a $22,000 bond on various charges including aggravated assault, abuse of an adult and reckless endangerment.

Authorities said Medley used accelerant to set his daughter’s wheelchair on fire. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated. Authorities have not released her condition.

The Giles County Grand Jury this week returned indictments charging Medley and he was arrested and booked in jail on Thursday.

The charges come after police investigated a house fire in Pulaski in May. A motive has not been released.