Julius Peppers donates $100,000 to Hurricane Florence relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers has announced that he’s donating $100,000 to Hurricane Florence relief.

ESPN reported that the 38-year-old Wilson native plans to eventually visit the areas impacted by the storm.

“I kept an eye on it because it was personal for me,” he said. “It was stressful just watching it. We didn’t know who was going to be impacted by it. It was a stressful time.”

Peppers re-signed with the Panthers in March for a 1-year, $5 million deal.

Florence left several people dead, hundreds of thousands without power and mass flooding after landing on the North Carolina coast more than a week ago.