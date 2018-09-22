× High Point University breaks ground on the Nido and Mariana Qubein Area, Conference Center and Hotel

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University broke ground on the Nido and Mariana Qubein Area, Conference Center and Hotel on Saturday afternoon.

The $120 million facility will house the men’s and women’s basketball programs and will be a venue for events, speakers, concerts, entertainment, academic symposia and recreational activities.

The arena will seat 4,500 spectators and include luxury suites, locker rooms, staff offices, concession stands, a merchandising area, media suite, film room, press conference room, weight room, athletic training room, hospitality area, high tech audio and video equipment, ticket office and practice gym, according to the university.

A small, executive hotel will be next to the conference center to support a proposed hospitality management program. The hotel will provide 30 to 40 residential rooms with dining facilities and meeting rooms.