Broad Street bridge in Winston-Salem demolished; Business 40 scheduled to reopen on Sunday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Broad Street bridge in Winston-Salem was demolished on Saturday to construct a new bridge that is set to open next year.

Business 40 is scheduled to be back open at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The new Broad Street bridge is scheduled to reopen in spring of 2019.

The original bridge was built in 1955. Its demolition was part of the Business 40 improvement project and was one of nine bridges being torn down and replaced.

The exit and entrance ramps to and from Business 40 to Broad Street are being eliminated in the process and there will be no access to Business 40 from Broad Street once the new bridge is built.