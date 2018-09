× Boy with special needs missing from North Carolina park

GASTONIA, N.C. – Emergency responders began a massive search at a Gastonia park Saturday afternoon for a 6-year-old boy with special needs.

WSOC reported that Maddox Ritch was last seen at Rankin Lake Park at 1:30 p.m. Search and rescue boats have been sent to the lake at the park.

He was wearing an orange shirt with “I’m the man” on the front of the T-shirt.

Anyone who may know where Maddox is can call 911.