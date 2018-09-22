× $7,000 offered for information on how to find North Carolina man who went missing nearly 3 weeks ago

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Carl Dewayne Melton disappeared nearly three weeks ago, Union County Sheriff’s Office officials told WSOC.

He was last seen on Aug. 10 and was reported missing on Sept. 3. Melton was last seen in the area of Griffith Road and N.C. Highway 200.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. His family is offering an additional $2,000 in reward money.

Melton stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information can call authorities or 911.