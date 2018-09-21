In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Wells Fargo's plan to drop 26,000 job in the era of digital banking, Kohls plans to draw in 90,000 worker for the holidays and the launch of the latest iPhones.
Wells Fargo to shed 26,000 jobs, Kohls now hiring 90,000 for holidays and more
-
Wells Fargo to roll out refunds, Uber plans in-car vending machines and more
-
New iPhone gets a reveal date, Walmart stocks up on toys for the holidays and more
-
Wells Fargo accused of misconduct again
-
iPhone considered a status symbol, Americans tired of passwords and more
-
Truck driver shortage hits the oil industry, NC feels the benefits of startups and more
-
-
Coca-Cola eyeing cannabis growth, iOS 12 released for iPhone and more
-
Canada Dry sued over amount of ginger in ginger ale, Apple hints September iPhone launch and more
-
Google street view to map air pollution, 3 new iPhones unveiled and more
-
Carolinians turn to walkie-talkie app before Florence, pharmacies remind to refill prescriptions and more
-
Suspect in back-to-back bank robberies named and charged by Winston-Salem police
-
-
1 in 20 Americans use e-cigarettes, Disney develops Netflix competitor and more
-
Wells Fargo says hundreds of customers lost homes because of computer glitch
-
Insurance advice with Florence in mind, airlines help travelers change plans amid hurricane and more