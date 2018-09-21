FOX8/WGHP telethon raises over $122,000 for hurricane victims – help still needed

Wells Fargo to shed 26,000 jobs, Kohls now hiring 90,000 for holidays and more

Posted 6:08 am, September 21, 2018, by

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Wells Fargo's plan to drop 26,000 job in the era of digital banking, Kohls plans to draw in 90,000 worker for the holidays and the launch of the latest iPhones.