Shawn Christy, man accused of threatening to shoot President Trump, arrested after manhunt

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Authorities on Friday captured the man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump, sources told WJW.

CNN reported that Shawn Richard Christy, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, had been wanted on a June 19 federal warrant.

Christy is accused of posting threats on Facebook against the President and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.

Christy posted, “Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump,” according to officials.

Kentucky State Police said upon reviewing surveillance footage it appears on Aug. 9 Christy stole a green 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the home of Timothy Gilliam. Gilliam is the brother of Dakota Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient and former husband of Bristol Palin.