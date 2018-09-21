× Police looking for 4 men with rifles accused of robbing man outside of Sam’s Club in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for four men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside a Sam’s Club store in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to 930 Hanes Mall Boulevard shortly before 12:30 p.m. where police said the armed suspects got out of a car and robbed the victim.

The suspects had rifles and assaulted the victim, taking a black plastic bag with his wallet inside, according to a police press release.

Police said the suspects then got back inside their gray sedan and left, headed toward Hanes Mall Boulevard. The victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by emergency responders.

The suspects have been described as four Hispanic men, between 21 to 30 years old, in dark hooded sweatshirts with rifles.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.