NC troopers ID family of four killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85

WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — Four members of a Wake County family are dead after a four-vehicle crash on I-85, officials said and a truck driver is facing charges, WTVD reports.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

A husband, wife, and two children, all from Rolesville, were traveling south on I-85 in a 2018 Ford Explorer when a four-car wreck involving a tractor-trailer ensued in Warren County.

Officials said all four family members in the Explorer were killed.

On Thursday, the State Highway Patrol identified the victims as Linda Jowers, 47, who was driving, Timothy Jowers, 47, and their children, Brianna Jowers, 10, and Alexander Jowers, 8, all of Rolesville

Traffic was already stopped on the highway for another wreck when the driver of a J.B. Hunt tractor-trailer slammed into the back of the family’s SUV, pushing it into a 2015 Ford Van and then underneath another 18-wheeler.

