YORK, S.C. — A massive fire that destroyed a dog kennel in York County is under investigation, WSOC reported.

The fire happened late Thursday night at Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue.

Employees said they worked hard to rescue as many dogs as possible until firefighters got the flames under control.

It was still unknown if any dogs were lost in the fire.

