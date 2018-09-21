Man accused of breaking into elementary school in Greensboro and stealing items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man is accused of breaking into an elementary school in Greensboro and stealing items.

Darrin Watlington was arrested Sept. 8 when police said he was caught breaking into Cone Elementary School.

The school was burglarized at least four times between April 1 and Sept.8, according to a police report. The Guilford County Schools administrative office on Franklin Boulevard was also broken into.

Four iPods, backpacks and other items were stolen, according to police.

Watlington faces two felony counts of breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Guilford County Schools has not commented on the break-ins.