× Huge marijuana bundles wash up on Florida beaches

A whole bunch of marijuana has washed ashore in Florida thanks to Hurricane Florence.

Over the last few days, numerous 26-pound packages of marijuana have washed ashore near Daytona Beach, the Washington Post reports. No one is sure where the drugs are coming from.

As some tourists tried to snatch the drugs up, law enforcement officials are reminding people that possession of marijuana, even in small amounts, is illegal in the state.

Flagler County Sheriff’s officials this week said, “packages of marijuana have been washing up on the beaches in St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties” in the past two days. They say they have already recovered about 100 pounds.

One man was arrested after he tried to take some of the marijuana.