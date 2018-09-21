× Grasshoppers announce Pittsburgh Pirates as new Major League partner

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Grasshoppers announced Friday a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates that will run through the 2020 season, according to a news release.

This is the first time in 16 years the Grasshoppers have a new Major League affiliate.

“We are proud to partner with an organization that has a long history of outstanding achievements. We look forward to working with Larry Broadway and his entire staff for the next two seasons. Our players will represent Pittsburgh and Greensboro very well on and off the field,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager, Donald Moore.

“We are extremely excited to begin a new relationship with the Greensboro Grasshoppers franchise,” said Larry Broadway, Pirates Senior Director of Minor League Operations. “It is a first-class operation that plays in a first-class facility in front of a first-class fan base. We are looking forward to the player development opportunities that this new partnership will present. We are also looking forward to becoming entrenched in the greater Greensboro community by, among many other connections, bringing our Pirates Community Commitment program in to ensure that help our players impact the community in a positive way.”

The Grasshoppers open the 2019 season on April 4.

The schedule is available at www.gsohoppers.com.