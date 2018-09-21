City leaders hope a new campaign inspires more businesses to move to east Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – City leaders hope a new campaign inspires more businesses to make the move to east Greensboro.

On Thursday, East Greensboro NOW and the City of Greensboro announced the #InvestEast initiative.

“We're going to grow the east, we’re going to promote the east, we’re going to celebrate the east,” City Council member Sharon Hightower said.

Hightower said the area has the space businesses need, with room for additional housing, restaurants and retail.

“Regardless of what you’re going to be doing, large business or small business, we are available for that business. We have the infrastructure in place, we have the incentives that are available to businesses, we have a housing connect program,” she said.

Phil Barnhill, executive vice president of East Greensboro NOW, said with Bennett College and NC A&T University nearby, the area has a strong workforce to pull from.

“There’s 35, 36,000 college students in Greensboro, a third of them are in east Greensboro so we’ve got some other elements like that. Once we get started certainly there will be momentum,” he said.

Residents said they're on board with the new development, and said they hope it brings a new grocery store to the area. Others said they supported companies relocating but worry new retail could mean more traffic.

Barnhill said they hope to roll out advertisements for the campaign on billboards and bus wraps within a month.

“It’s going to be an ongoing activity this is not a one shot, 90-day window. This is an ongoing campaign to again put out there nice and loud east Greensboro is it where you want to be,” he said.