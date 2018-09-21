× Body found in wooded area of Reidsville identified as missing man

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – The body of a missing man found in a wooded area of Reidsville on Thursday has been identified as 23-year-old Nathan Daniel Espinoza.

Espinoza was found at about 12 p.m. Thursday by police in a wooded lot of Piedmont Street.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office and identified as Espinoza, police said in a press release issued Friday.

Espinoza was reported missing on Tuesday. Investigators currently believe that there was no foul play involved.