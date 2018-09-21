× BBQ and hurricane relief: Raleigh restaurant answers the call

RALEIGH, N.C. — Proudly proclaiming herself a Duplin County girl, Debbie Holt decided to do what she does best to help her hurricane-ravaged hometown, WTVD reports.

Holt was working the kitchen at her Clyde Cooper’s BBQ Restaurant on Tuesday when she got a call from an old high school friend organizing a supply run to Duplin flood victims at a church in Beulaville.

“So Mary called me and told me she was on the way to Beulaville, but she was in Raleigh and asked me if I had any food I’d like to share. Of course, I wanted to do it. That’s my hometown. I grew up in Duplin County,” Holt said to WTVD.

Within an hour’s time, Holt and her team fried up more than 200 pieces of chicken and 40 pounds of barbecue.

“My friend pulled out of here about at 11:30, because you know it takes a while to fry some chicken. But I wanted to make sure everybody got barbecue and fried chicken and everything they could, plus the sweet tea,” Holt said.

Holt added, “I just want to make sure I can touch somebody’s soul with my good food. I want my hometown folk to have my hometown good food.”

