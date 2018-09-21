$500 duct-tape designer shoes draw outrage online

Some retailers have just stocked up on a new pair of sneakers that look worn – and it’s going to cost you $530 if you’re interested.

The “Superstar Taped Sneaker” stitched together by Golden Goose is described as “Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole.”

The aged and taped shoes have caused backlash on social media for mocking poverty.

The new fashion is wearing worn out looking shoes that include taped one that costs a bomb from $530 to $1340.

Golden Goose made a pair of sneakers almost identical to it’s latest release back in 2016.