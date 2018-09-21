× 13-year-old arrested in connection with 5 armed robberies in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday for his involvement in a series of armed robberies in Charlotte, according to WSOC.

Investigators said the teenager has been charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said the boy was involved in at least five robberies, two of which included victims who were shot.

Authorities have not released the teenager’s name because of his age.

On Sept. 2, police said someone who was delivering food was robbed at gunpoint on Griffith Street. Then, on Sept. 10, a person was robbed and shot on South Tryon Street.

The next night, South Tryon Wireless and Fashion store on South Tryon Street was robbed and an employee was shot.

On Sept. 13, a food delivery person was robbed at gunpoint. Two days later, a barber shop on Remount Road was robbed.

Police said they identified the teenager in all of those armed robberies.