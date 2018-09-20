× Wilkes County woman lands huge $1 million lottery win

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — She was on her way to work when she decided to pick up a scratch-off ticket.

April Lee, of Boomer, was at Ashley Farms II on NC-268 west in Wilkesboro, but a feeling led her to make an uncommon choice.

“I normally play the crossword tickets,” Lee said in a news release. “But I was looking at this ticket and something just said to go and get it.”

That ticket was a $10 Carolina Millions scratch-off, but she wouldn’t realize her luck until later in the day.

After buying the ticket, she dropped it into her lunch bag.

It wasn’t until after her lunch break that she remembered the ticket.

“I started screaming and hollering,” Lee said. “I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it.”

On Wednesday, she claimed her prize at the Raleigh lottery headquarters.

Given a choice of a 20 payment annuity of $50,000 a year or one lump sum of $600,000, she took the lump sum.

After the required state and federal tax withholdings, Lee still came home with $423,009.

Already Lee has plans for what she’ll do with her winnings.

“We rent a home right now,” Lee said. “It would be nice to get something closer to where my husband and I work.”

Lee’s ticket was the last of eight top prizes for Carolina Millions, meaning the lottery will take steps to end the game. It ran since October 2016.