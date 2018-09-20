‘We Wilm Rebuild’ seeks to collect items for those impacted by Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“We Wilm Rebuild” is an effort to collect items for those affected by Hurricane Florence.

A group of college students from University of North Carolina at Wilmington started the group as a way to give back to their college community.

“Before the hurricane hit, we were trying to look around at local shelters and figure out if there were any places we could donate,” said Jasmine Vanscoy, organizer of the group.

She knew that not everyone in harms ways would have the privilege of evacuating. That’s why she teamed up with college friends to start collecting essential recovery items.

“We made an Instagram page and we got a lot of followers and we just started setting up, asking people if they would like to host donation drives anywhere around public locations,” said Vanscoy.

The hashtag “We Wilm Rebuild” took off, gaining them several sponsors around the state.

A Greensboro company, Technology for the Future, helped the group create a website to start and track drop off locations.

“It’s been really overwhelming the support that we’ve gotten,” said Ali Tesh, the representative for Greensboro.

Strive Fitness is one of two places you can donate in Greensboro. So far, they’ve collected items like water, canned goods, and even a baby crib.

“This hurricane really felt close to home and I come here every day, so I thought you know if I could set up a donation drop box that would be cool,” said Tesh.

Jasmine said that Greensboro is home, but Wilmington’s touched her and her friends in a special way.

“These are our college years where we’re exploring new things,” she said. “We’re making new and important decisions and this community has really assisted and facilitated that growth.”

“We Wilm Rebuild” said they’ll start delivering items to Wilmington rescue organizations next week. They’ll keep the drop off locations until they’re no longer needed.

Website for donations/drop off locations : wewilmrebuild.org