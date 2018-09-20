Sleeping woman awakes to fire; Archdale apartment destroyed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- An apartment was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning, according to Guil-Rand Fire Department.

Guil-Rand Fire responded to Brookwood Apartments in Archdale after the call came in at 1:58 a.m.

The fire started in the kitchen before spreading, ultimately destroying the apartment, according to the fire department.

18-year-old Rodney Williamson, who lives in the building, saw the flame and called 911 before banging on his neighbors doors to wake them up so they could evacuate.

"I just didn't want anyone to get hurt so my first instinct was call 911 and help people get out," Williamson said.

A woman who was sleeping inside the apartment when the fire happened was able to escape.

About 12 units were evacuated, but only the one apartment was damaged in the fire.

Officials are investigating the fire, but they do not believe it is suspicious.