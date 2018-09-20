Reidsville Police searching for a missing Reidsville man

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police are searching for a missing Reidsville man, according to a press release.

On Sept. 18, Nathan Espinoza, 23, was reported missing by his mother.

Espinoza was last seen on Sept. 17 by his friends and family, and was known to be wearing a grey T-shirt and black shorts.

Family advised that Espinoza maybe suffering from depression.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nathan Espinoza, please contact Investigator Whitaker at (336) 347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.