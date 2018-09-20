× Questions still unanswered 17 years after Rockingham County woman went missing

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — About 17 years after Angela Whalen Hudson of Ruffin went missing, questions remain unanswered.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice on Sept. 20, the anniversary of the case.

Hudson was last seen at 10 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2001 at her home on the 9700 block of NC-700 in Ruffin.

She told her family she needed to go somewhere, but never came back. Her vehicle and her purse were left behind at her home.

Better known as “Angie,” the missing person was born on April 20, 1968.

When she disappeared, she would have been 33-years-old. Today, she would be 50.

Hudson was described as a 5’7″ white woman weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has a red scorpion tattoo on her back, a Chinese dragon on her upper right shoulder and Egyptian hieroglyphics on her right ankle.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for information and asks anyone with information to call investigators at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.