North Carolina launches contractor app to help Florence victims avoid scams

North Carolina officials are making it easy for storm victims to check out contractors before they hire them to clean up or to repair damage from Hurricane Florence, WTVD reports.

The state licensing board for contractors now has a free mobile app called “NCLBGC Search” that lets anyone search their database of contractors by name, address, license number, or county.

“We are very aware that there are going to be numerous folks flooding into the area to help and perform repairs and among them will be those who are going to scam and exploit the situation,” said C. Frank Wiesner, Executive Director of the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors, according to WTVD “We will be monitoring the situation very closely and will have boots on the ground mid-week.”

You can download the app on Apple and Android devices.