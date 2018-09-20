× Moe’s celebrates Free Queso Day on Thursday

Sept. 20 is “Free Queso Day” at Moe’s Southwest Grill!

For one day, all day, customers can pick up a cup of the cheesy dip and a basket of tortilla chips at no extra charge. No purchase necessary.

More than 650 Moe’s locations will celebrate the special occasion.

“Free Queso Day is our way of saying thank you to our awesome fans whose loyalty to Moe’s Famous Queso is unmatched while also introducing our most beloved menu item to guests who have never tried it before,” said Moe’s VP of Global Marketing Dominic Losacco, according to WSVN. “For the seventh year in a row, we’re giving away a ridiculous amount of queso and look forward to hosting a celebration unlike any other.”

As if one day wasn’t enough, Moe’s is also holding a drawing and one customer will getting free queso — for life.

There are two ways to enter.

Between Sept. 1 and 16, you can check in with the Moe’s app with each visit improving your chances of winning or you can visit the Moe’s Facebook page, go to the pinned post at the top and enter your email address.

The winner will be chose on Free Queso Day, so time is running out.

For more info, check out Moe’s run-down on the promotion.

To find out where to grab your free queso, visit www.moes.com/find-a-moes/.