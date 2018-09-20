× McDonald’s pledges $500,000 to Hurricane Florence relief and recovery

McDonald’s made a half-million dollar pledge to support the victims of Hurricane Florence and recovery efforts.

The $500,000 will help the American Red Cross provide immediate help for areas and families impacted by the hurricane.

“The hearts and minds of the entire McDonald’s U.S. system are focused on everyone impacted by Hurricane Florence,” said McDonald’s U.S. President Chris Kempczinski in a news release. “We stand ready to help all of those affected by the devastation as they recover and rebuild in the coming weeks.”

According to McDonald’s, some of the fast food restaurants still remained closed Thursday while others had begun opening where conditions improved.

Amid recovery, several McDonald’s owner/operators were even contributing time and food to help feed first responders at no charge.